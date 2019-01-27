Virtuosity is spotlighted in two ways this month as we applaud people featured in the arts. There’s no doubt that Leonard Bernstein, the subject of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra performance at Knox Concerts on Feb. 16, was a virtuoso. But in the eyes of a certain Alabama artist, a craftsman holds that distinction, too. The basketmaker, the subject of one of the artist’s paintings, was a virtuoso in his right. This farmer and craftsman created an item in his mind and then produced it with unusual skill. “Virtuoso” is currently displayed as part of James Brantley’s collection of paintings at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
100 years of Leonard Bernstein
A highly regarded orchestra, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra is being brought here by the Knox Concert Series to perform on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m at the Anniston Performing Arts Center.
The theme of the concert is “One Hundred Years of Leonard Bernstein,” part of worldwide celebration of the centennial of Bernstein’s birth.
To guide us into a deeper appreciation of the life and works of Bernstein, Etowah Youth Orchestra director Michael Gagliardo will give a program on this musician at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.
Bernstein was a long-time conductor of the New York Philharmonic and guest director of virtually every leading orchestra worldwide, according to “Classical Repertoire” by Jim Svejda.
Bernstein composed music for ballet, film and musical theater, “as well as some beautiful instrumental music,” Gagliardo said.
Bernstein’s signature work is the music for “West Side Story,” written in 1957, Gagliardo said. “When he died, it was his regret that some of his other compositions to which music historians give high marks never gained a stronghold on the concert stage. But as we know, tuneful music is more popular with the American people.”
It will be interesting to hear more of Bernstein’s repertoire performed at the concert. He wrote songs for the stage productions of “Peter Pan,” “Wonderful Town,” the film score for “On the Waterfront” and many chamber music works.
The Czech orchestra’s conductor, John Mauceri, was a student of Bernstein and a conducting fellow with him. Mauceri personally conducted the premiere of Bernstein’s “The Quiet Place,” according to the Knox printed program.
Tickets to the orchestra concert are $35 for general admission and $55 for reserved seating, and are available by calling Mandi King at 256-235-2553.
Opelika artist featured in Oxford
The Oxford Arts Council will exhibit a series of Alabama artists this year in keeping with the Alabama Bicentennial observance. Works by Opelika painter James Brantley will hang in the Martin-Lett Gallery in the Oxford Performing Arts Center though February.
Originally from Montgomery, Brantley teaches art at Trinity Christian School in Opelika and is a past president of the Watercolor Society of Alabama, a member of the American Watercolor Society, and has won numerous awards for his watercolors.
“Although I have been to other places across America and in other countries, my favorite place to be is here in the South,” Brantley said. “My paintings are of people, places and things that I have encountered along life’s journey.”
Fine art to Brantley is something that a person creates from the heart, with feeling. “I was determined to be an artist in the tradition of the old masters, such as Vermeer and the Italian painter Caravaggio,” he said.
“Where I am today as an artist has come at a price. There have been years and years of hard work, concentration and overcoming frustration and failures. But I recognize the value and power of work that is the product of enormous skills developed through rigorous training. Such art can be a beautiful thing.”
More about this exhibit in next week’s column.
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.