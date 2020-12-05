You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARTISTS IN ACTION

JSU’s annual piano festival goes virtual for 2020

Jonathan Jung and Rachel Park

Jonathan Jung (left) and Rachel Park are two of the performers in the 2020 Virtual Foothills Piano Festival.

 Submitted photos

The bleakest winter can turn into the most vibrant spring, as it was stated in an article in Guidepost magazine in July. By the same token, the 2018 tornados that hit Jacksonville and buildings on the JSU campus did drastic damage, but there is a happy ending to that story.

As a result of the tornado, Mason Hall has risen above the damage as a renovated and artistically improved facility for students, faculty and audiences — as well as a venue for guest musicians. It is brighter and more functional, fit for a celebrative first series of performances: the 2020 Virtual Foothills Piano Festival.

Photos: 2020 Nutcracker Performance

Photos of the 2020 Nutcracker performance at the Anniston Performing Arts Center.

1 of 30

Tags

Loading...
Loading...