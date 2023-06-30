JSU hosts community art show, CAST begins rehearsals for ‘Big Fish’

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Displays show us the status of area arts this month. Hammond Hall Gallery at Jacksonville State University is the platform for a community art show and graduate student art exhibit. This showcases the trends that college and community artists are taking, while CAST Theatre rehearsals for the musical “Big Fish” display talents to be fine-tuned for performances coming up in August.
Then, a true story told by pressing an audio box button on Gurnee Avenue echo local history that became national history soon after May 14, 1961. The plaque with a photo stands tall beside the audio, calling attention to the Freedom Riders movement and the Greyhound Bus Station Protest. It is a display to be seen and heard — and remembered. The Freedom Riders National Monument opens in the future, it will be beside the plaque. These two things will work in tandem to emphasize the importance of the events with displays and information.