You just can’t get away from history. But thank goodness it’s with us. History plays a part in most new movements, issues and presentations. History helps us understand the present and envision the future. This fall, history finds its way into three enjoyable events.
Alabama Bicentennial Tasting Tea
Catch the flavor of the Alabama Bicentennial celebration at 3 p.m. this afternoon by stopping by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Each of the 16 tables in the Ayers Room will present a theme focusing on Alabama history.
The tables, with homemade refreshments, have been prepared by various history-related organizations that are active in keeping our state’s story and pride alive.
There is a musical menu, too. Students Alex Fox, pianist, and Thomas Barton, violinist, will be just outside the Ayers Room playing pieces by Alabama musicians. An original composition by Fox, “Bicentennial Tea,” will be performed, along with works by Mozart, Beethoven and Lennon/McCartney.
Admission is a $10 donation, which will benefit the library’s Alabama Room. The public is invited.
Anniston’s architectural history
David Schneider, historic preservationist, will speak on Anniston’s architectural heritage Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Ayers Room at the Anniston public library. All are invited.
The Anniston Opera House at Tenth and Noble streets was a strong presence in architecture and culture in its day — inside and out. It was lavishly decorated inside, in part by New York artists.
The scene of gala occasions, it was also the venue of well-known actors and famous orators. Newspapers described the hall as “one of the most distinctive and ornate theaters in the South.”
Damage done by lightning in 1908 brought about extensive renovation to the stage and seating areas. Remodeling and redecoration in 1958 marked an attempt to attract new audiences, but results were temporary and the building was demolished in 1963.
Dr. Wikle’s drugstore, built in 1883, had a different kind of architectural importance. One of the first brick buildings on Noble Street, it was in the “latest style” in construction with a front of iron, marble and plate glass windows. The interior was finished in native pine.
JSU drama season begins Thursday
The 2019-20 season by faculty and students in JSU’s department of drama promises moments in history, fun and seriousness with a five-show lineup.
“The season provides a well-rounded experience for the audiences and students,” said Randall Blades, department head. “It covers the gamut in emotions, imagination and styles of presentations.” The productions will be in the Ernest Stone Performing Arts Center. Here is the season lineup:
“Winston Drives Big Jim,” a staged reading Oct. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m. The story of an unlikely friendship between a progressive Southern governor and his chauffeur as they drive though and witness the emerging civil rights movement in Alabama in the 1940s and 1950s. Directed by Michelle Tailor, a visiting assistant professor from New York City.
“The Imaginary Invalid,” Nov. 15-18. A new adaptation/ translation of the 17th-century work by Moliere, a French writer of comedy. When a chronic hypochondriac decides to marry off his daughter to quell his growing pile of medical bills, romantic triangles, weird disguises and hidden agendas begin to surface. Directed by Michael Boynton, associate professor of drama.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” Feb. 21-24. This Broadway musical sheds new light on the fairy tale ”The Princess and the Pea.” It is directed by Ellen Peck, associate professor of drama, who is excited to direct this “quirky take on a popular story.”
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” April 17-20. A student-led story that deserves to be told again, especially to the younger students who may know this account in history. Anne is a gifted young woman who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing fear of her time with determination. The plot captures the realities of the daily existence of eight people hiding in an attic from the Nazis, centering on their hope, laughter and grief.
Season tickets for all five productions are $45 for the general public or $42 for faculty, staff, students, military and seniors. Single show tickets are $5 for “Winston Drives Big Jim” and the Student Showcase; and $15 for the three remaining shows.
For more information call 256 782-5648 or visit www.jsu.edu/drama/boxoffice.
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.