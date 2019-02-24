The written word, acting and local history intersect next month with a play in Gadsden based on a favorite American novel and a presentation on the entertainment scene from the 1880s through the 1950s in Anniston. Both events promise to be not only enlightening but enchanting (especially in the case of theaters) for viewers interested in the lessons and excitement daily life can bring.
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ in Gadsden
Here is a play that enriches our lives through its profound lessons. It lets us see childhood in a different light and awakens our sense of humanity. Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” on which the Theatre of Gadsden drama is based, was published in 1960 and sold more than 30 million copies in 18 languages. It was on the bestseller list for 88 weeks, according to the readers guide for The Big Read sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts. In 1961, it won the Pulitzer Prize.
According to Variety magazine, the play became the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history with its new adaptation that opened in November 2018.
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” presented March 15-24 at the Ritz Theatre, is directed by Mike Beecham. In the cast are eight actors from Calhoun County: Raven Blair and Isabel Watts from Ohatchee; Luciana Fleming, Jacksonville State University employee; Kelly Page, JSU graduate school student; Kristi Stafford Nichols, Keith Robinson and Heather Vaughn, JSU graduates; and Kim Dobbs, Anniston and JSU graduate.
“The cast is packed with talent,” Dobbs said. “Several performers are also experienced directors. And we are learning from a very experienced director, Mike Beecham.”
There are two plots that follow parallel paths and converge at the end. One focuses on lawyer Atticus Finch’s defense of an unjustly accused man, Tom Robinson; the other centers on Arthur “Boo” Radley, a recluse who lives in a dark house down the street from Atticus and his children, Scout and Jem. “Boo” is rumored, among the children, to be some kind of a monster.
Dobbs is enjoying getting back into acting after several decades as a professional director/choreographer. She is really getting into her role of Mrs. Dubose, the Finches’ neighbor. “Mrs. Dubose is elderly,” Dobbs said. “The children in town think she is near 100 years old. She dips snuff and suffers from a secret addiction. A widow with no family, she is mean to everyone. Her personality is that of a prejudiced, judgmental and hateful woman of her era, who lives in constant physical pain.” Yet her presence in the children’s lives provides a learning experience. The role is double-cast; Beth Diroma of Gadsden also plays the role on different performance nights.
The play’s title is symbolic of unjust treatment against someone who is innocent. Mockingbirds are innocent and should never be shot at, Atticus tells Jem one day. Jem asked his friend Miss Maudie more about it. “Your father’s right,” she answered. “Mockingbirds don’t do one thing but make music for us to enjoy … That’s why it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird.”
Through the characters’ experiences of grief and joy, the story’s messages are tied together by the advice Atticus gives Scout: “The only way to understand a person is to consider things from his point of view,” Atticus explains.
Theatre of Gadsden’s “Mockingbird” is scheduled for two weekends, March 15-17 and March 22-24. Curtain times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students, seniors and military and $17 for general admission. Call 256-547-SHOW for reservations. The Ritz Theatre is at 310 Wall St. in Gadsden.
The history of local entertainment
The speaker for the March 13 meeting of the Calhoun Historical Society is Kimberly O’Dell, local author and historian. Her program is on historic theaters of the region. The meeting at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County is open to the public and starts with a hospitality mixer at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting and program.
Developed theaters, both small and large, shaped the region’s early entertainment scene. Audiences came to see vaudeville, moving pictures and community theater. Or they gathered to sit in wooden chairs around storefronts to be entertained.
According to an account in “Annie’s Town” by Tee Morgan, the Anniston Opera House, built in 1883, became the center of gala entertainment. It was on the circuit of the finest touring companies. This showplace was built by William Noble, brother of Samuel Noble.
There were also theaters at Fort McClellan for the many men in training there during World War I and World War II.
O’Dell has written three books in the “Images of America” book series: “Calhoun County” (1998), “Anniston” (2000) and “Anniston Revisited” (2015).
CAST’s ‘Harvey’ needs backstage help
The invisible rabbit named Harvey doesn’t need any help with his lines. He has none, but you’ll know he’s there during the CAST community theater production of “Harvey” April 11-14.
But director Glenn Davenport needs help in backstage work, specifically with set changes and operating lights and sound. If you’d like to volunteer, contact Davenport at glenn222@yahoo.com.
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.