Music can enliven the spirit or sooth the soul. Two upcoming concerts offer both. First United Methodist Church in Anniston is hosting the Highland Consort, a Birmingham-based choral ensemble, on April 5. The Jacksonville State University A Cappella Choir and the JSU Chamber Winds will perform April 9 at JSU.
‘Americana’ concert at JSU
The JSU A Cappella Choir will join with the JSU Chamber Winds for a patriotic blend of melodies with singers and instruments. The April concert will include songs and tunes both familiar and new, which not only entertain but educate on different aspects and trends of America’s history.
“Americana” is scheduled for April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Leone Cole Auditorium on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
“I wanted to capture the American traditions in our part of the country,” choir director Keith Moore said. “The concert reflects our heritage. In this program we are going back to our roots with voices and instruments.”
It is not the popular music of today, Moore added, but the student singers are warming up to the songs. “You can tell by their enthusiasm,” he said.
On the program are bluegrass, which got its start in Kentucky, country music, religious selections such as Southern gospel and folk tunes.
Several pieces on the program refer to nature. Early American settlers, especially farmers, gave much attention to nature in order to survive.
Examples of the choir’s nature songs are:
• “Go, Lovely Rose” by Eric Whitacre (born in 1970).
• “When I Hear the Robin Call” by Jean Berger (1909-2002).
• “This is My Father’s World” arranged by Paul Christiansen (1914-1997).
• “Cry Out and Shout” by Knut Nystet (1915-2014), a jubilant Christian anthem announcing the good news.
• “Zion’s Walls” by Aaron Copland, in which the choral parts echo the theme of religious life in the rural parts of our country.
The JSU Chamber Winds are directed by Ken Bodiford. Their program for the April 9 “Americana” concert contains some delightful curiosities. Examples are:
• “Stranger Humors for Clarinet Quartet” by John Mackey.
• “The Hounds of Spring” by Alfred Reed (1921-2005). Many of his works are required literature for all bands.
And there is a more well-known piece:
• “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland.
Copland, a 20th-century composer, is known for his simplicity, clarity and directness in writing music. When he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 1986, he was praised for “his uniquely American music that reflects the very soul and experience of our people.”
He was recognized as a prodigy — at the piano and as a composer — while still in his teens. Copland soon decided to develop his musical skills in Europe. Copland and many of his colleagues wanted to learn music from Nadia Boulanger, composer, organist and teacher at the American Conservatory at Fountainbleu, near Paris.
Boulanger encouraged aspiring young composers to focus on new and unknown areas in their world. Thanks to her, Midwestern ballads and dances eventually found a place in symphonies, and Southern Baptist hymn tunes began to appear in small piano pieces and operas.
After returning to the United States in 1924, Copland began one of the most productive careers known in American music. His most important works still live in concerts today.
Songs were important to the Shaker religious sect. This group must have been interesting to Copland, possibly because of the Shakers’ large number of folk songs and dances. “Simple Gifts” is the best known Shaker song, according to the Directory of American Musicians by Edward Jablonski. This was due to its clever handling by Copland in his ballet score “Appalachian Spring.”
The A Cappella Choir and Chamber Winds are still alive and well after the tornado struck parts of the university last year. “JSU wants the community to participate in this celebration of instrumentalists and singers,” Moore said. There is no admission fee.
Choral group at Anniston church
Highland Consort performs at Anniston First United Methodist Church on April 5 at 7 p.m.
The group was formed in 2014 with professional singers and musicians from the Birmingham area, Tuscaloosa and Florida. Highland Consort is committed to promoting the music of the Tudor and Renaissance periods.
Highland Consort has performed extensively in the greater Birmingham area, particularly at venues such as the Cathedral of St. Paul, the Cathedral Church of the Advent, The University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Montevallo.
Everyone is invited. Admission is free.
CAST performs ‘Harvey’ April 11-14
The next CAST community theater production will be a comedy that has kept its appeal through the decades. “Harvey,” which will be performed April 11-14 at the McClellan Theatre in Anniston, will be directed by Glenn Davenport.
The roles in “Harvey” are played by:
Elwood Dowd — Mike Crosby
Veta — Denise Davis
Dr. Sanderson — Dylan Hurst
Dr. Chumley — Tristan Waid
Nurse Kelly — Dani Ratliff
Myrtle Mae — Ryleigh Freeman
Mrs. Chauvenet and Betty Chumley — Pati Tiller
Judge Gaffney — Shannon Humphrey
Harvey — The Invisible Rabbit plays himself. There was no problem about type-casting here.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and $15 for seniors and military.
Last chance for ‘Mockingbird’
Theatre of Gadsden’s production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” has its final show today at 2:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre. This drama also still resonates, with several profound lessons for viewers. The drama is directed by Mike Beecham.