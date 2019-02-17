In colder weather, it’s time to enjoy some bright, indoor attractions. This weekend offers three events with three different art forms and venues, all with one goal: to support our community’s artists and their hard work for our entertainment.
No need to make choices since the events are scheduled at different hours. Just go to them all!
Quilt show opens Feb. 23
With its display of stitches, textures and vivid color, the Joy Quilt Guild invites you to come to the Jacksonville Public Library starting Feb. 23 to see the results of their projects.
The exhibit features an Alabama Bicentennial Quilt that represents the work of most of its 40 members. The 100x108-inch piece lets viewers see an overall visual history of our state, with highlights such as the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, forests, race cars, covered bridges and the location of counties.
“We will be offering opportunities for a lucky person to win the quilt in a drawing,” said Wendell Jensen, president of the Joy Quilt Guild.
The display will be up through March 1. The library is open Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. -3:45 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
‘The Dixie Café’ presented Feb. 23
In 2022, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville will celebrate its 165th year. Its congregation has embarked on Campaign 165 to raise $165,000 — $1,000 for every year since the consecration of the current church building. The funds are to maintain its resources and to continue its ministries in the future.
With regard to the campaign this month, the church is presenting “The Dixie Cafe,” a play about a café in a small Alabama town after a tornado all but halts its future plans.
Rob Goodwin, the writer and director, also works as the director of the Role Players for Leidos in contractor support to the Center For Domestic Preparedness/FEMA/Department of Homeland Security.
“This drama tackles serious issues, but with humor and faith,” Goodwin said. “And, to go along with the plot, we are serving chicken and dumplings to our audience prior to each show.”
In the story, Suzette Bradley has inherited the café from her mother and sister. Her faith is at its lowest after a tornado presents a huge obstacle to her plans to market the café. But remembering clearly how her family overcame a similar problem 35 years earlier, when another tornado struck, she is able to reconsider her priorities and begin trusting God again.
The main roles are played by Patsy Harper, Deborah Burroughs, Ruth Davis, Jeff Baker, Regina Giovinazzo, Dawn Munroe and Deb Sanderson. The play is co-directed by Linda Lee and Cole Pollard.
The play will be presented on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling the church office at 256-435-9271. Seating is limited. Those interested in attending are encouraged to call soon. St. Luke’s is located at 400 Chinabee Ave. in Jacksonville.
JSU musicians in concert Feb. 24
A free concert by the JSU Civic Symphony and Foothills Piano Festival will be Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. in the First Methodist Church of Anniston.
On the program are Mozart’s Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra in E-Flat Major, K. 365; Academic Festival Overture, Opus 80 by Johannes Brahms; and “On Top of the World” by American composer Brian Balmages.
The duo-pianists in the concerto are Wendy Freeland and Melody Ng.
Freeland and Ng are delighted to be featured in this year’s Foothills Piano Festival, Freeland said. “We are friends through our work together serving the Alabama Music Teachers Association Executive Board,” Freeland added. “We love the opportunity to play together.”
The Mozart concerto for two pianos was written in 1779 to be played by Mozart with his sister, nicknamed Nannerl. Normally, Freeland said, a concerto features musical exchange between the soloist and the orchestra. In this work, musical ideas are predominantly exchanged between the two pianists, with the orchestra playing a supportive role.
According to Freeland, the opening movement is, as Steven Ledbetter wrote, “wonderfully spacious, as if Mozart is thoroughly enjoying himself and letting his ideas flow freely.”
The middle movement is one of Mozart’s slow and beautiful works, expressing great tenderness and sentiment. A rondo, often found as the concluding movement in classical works, sports a theme that recurs throughout and acts as a unifying element. This theme is full of playfulness and rhythmic drive, Freeland added.
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.