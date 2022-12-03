 Skip to main content
ARTISTS IN ACTION

Culinary arts class provides meals for ‘Nutcracker’ participants

Culinary class Anniston High School.jpg

Anniston High School Culinary Arts students provide meals for Knox board of directors.

 Submitted photo

There are artists in great variety in our area when you consider the extent of art showcased year round, or simply enjoyed in private. There are those who perform on stage. There are those who express themselves with paint on canvas. Groups of quilters show their work in church fellowship halls. Other artists create pictures with words. And then, there are those who have found an entirely different place in the art world.

Students of Anniston High School’s culinary arts class reveal their skills by preparing well-thought-out meals for events and organizations, such as Knox, high school sports banquets, churches and proms. Meanwhile, painters such as Marsha Nelson of Jacksonville have their paintings art and crafts in Nunnally’s Custom Art & Gallery. 

Landon Shirey.jpg

A portrait by Marsha Nelson is on view at Nunnally’s Custom Frame & Gallery exhibit. 