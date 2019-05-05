Not only are there many reasons to visit Anniston, there are many reasons to live here, especially if you have interest in the town’s cultural life.
Carolyn and Tom Orchid, who are hosting a steady flow of guests at Springwood Inn, their B&B also known as the historic Samuel Noble home, say their visitors come here often because of the bike trails, the NASCAR races and, possibly in the near future, the horse trails. Recent visitors from Germany, Boston, Huntsville and Phoenix, Ariz., have kept the Orchids busy. Meanwhile, entertainment offerings this month are keeping us busy as well.
EYO concert today in Gadsden
Ready for some relaxing time? Just 30 miles away to the north, at Wallace Hall auditorium at Gadsden State Community College, the Etowah Youth Orchestra’s spring concert will feature music by famous composers who remain popular today in concert halls, movies and on television. The concert is at 2 p.m. today.
Performing will be the Etowah Youth Symphony, the Etowah Youth Philharmonic and the Etowah String Sinfonia. Michael Gagliardo is music director and conductor of the EYO. The String Sinfonia is directed by Bryce Anderson, assistant conductor, and the Youth Philharmonic Orchestra is directed by Deborah Boos.
Tickets are $10-$15 and are available at the door.
Here are some of the composers represented in the program:
• Bach: His string music for violin is said to be remarkable for its feeling, mood and color. He wrote at least 12 violin masterworks.
• Beethoven: His string quartets convey his most intimate thoughts and purest writing, ranging from gaiety to whimsy to impatience
• Edvard Grieg: His musical prominence brought fame to his home country, Norway. Grieg’s interest was expressing his joy in the country’s natural beauty and its people.
• Aaron Copland: On being awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 1986, the composer was praised for his “uniquely American music that reflects the very soul and experience of our people.” The spirit Copland felt when hearing songs such as spirituals and Shaker tunes is reflected in what we’ll hear today.
• Gioacchino Rossini: We will hear “William Tell Overture” by this Italian composer of 40 operas. This piece, from the last opera he wrote, is well known as the theme of “The Lone Ranger.” As it moves along with galloping energy, it makes the listener want to hop on a horse and join the chase. It premiered in 1829. William Tell was a legendary Swiss hero.
• “Tumbai y Bailao” by Venezuelan composer Alfonzo Lopez.
• Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, “From the New World,” movements 1, 2 and 4. To Bohemian- born Dvorak, the open plains of North America were his “new world.” His composition was inspired by folk songs in America. Piano students will remember his most popular keyboard piece, “Humoresque.”
Art exhibit opens May 11 at Nunnally’s
Once you set foot in Nunnally’s Noble Frame & Gallery in downtown Anniston, there’s some more traveling to do. The new exhibit opening Saturday, with a reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., showcases works that take you, in your mind, to Uganda, Kenya, Virginia, North Carolina and wooded areas in Alabama.
The featured artists include Sonya Mull of Oxford, who displays handmade clothing and accessories made from authentic fabrics and patterns from east central Africa. Mull and her partner, Grace Bytima, opened a shop, Mbabazi House of Style in Memphis, after Bytima opened shops in Uganda and Kenya with the purpose of training men and women to become tailors.
Also showing work in the exhibit are Tom Hutchinson of Anniston, whose specialties are pet portraits and painting in oils and watercolors, and David Gunkel of Pell City, who makes a wide variety of wood sculptures such as vases and cutting boards. The craftsman, however, never cuts down a tree. The cherry, sycamore and chestnut woods he uses come from fallen trees and logs from a sawmill.
Everyone is invited. The exhibit continues through Oct. 31.
Historical Society program May 12
The history and preservation of the house built by Anniston town founder Samuel Noble is the topic of the Calhoun County Historical Society’s May 12 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. with a hospitality mixer at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Carolyn and Bob Orchid, owners of the Samuel Noble house, will also tell of the cottage built by Noble to house a carefully selected visiting painter, who helped promote Anniston’s new community with his art.
Inviting the artist was one of many ideas brought to fruition by Noble, Carolyn Orchid noted. “He came here with so many plans that worked well for the Model City,” she said.
“It was a fascinating time in Anniston’s history.”
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.