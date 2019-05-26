Live music brings many moods. For the final worship service today at Church of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian in Anniston, it brings a sacred calm, joy and hope.
With the BBQ & Bluegrass event on June 1 at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels in Anniston, it brings ambiance and entertainment.
With both events, live music creates a certain energy and connection with viewers unmatched by recorded music.
Good Shepherd worship service
One of the strongest aspects of Church of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian has been its music program. Led by Jean Corlett, choir director and organist for the last 12 years, its choir has sung anthems each Sunday and given Easter and Christmas medleys at Autumn Cove.
Instrumentalists and singers in recent years have included Doug Gordon, trombonist; Lisa Parris, flutist; Diane Chong, Larry Kallus and Hervey Folsom, violinists; Jeannie Walters, saxophone; and Dallas Bedford and Dominique Cheney, singers.
Corlett has also been the church’s kindergarten music teacher, giving the children extra learning in music appreciation, including 14 subject units. They also have a weekly devotion in the sanctuary along with biblical songs.
“They learned to play tambourines, wood blocks, triangles and horns,” Corlett said with pride. “I have been amazed by their enthusiasm, knowledge and quick grasp in learning how to play them and sing at the same time.”
Hopefully, the small adult choir with its mighty sound will not only leave a musical legacy, but will find its place in a church that needs a choir, or added to the service of existing singers.
BBQ & Bluegrass on Saturday
“The highest test of the civilization of a race is its willingness to extend a helping hand to those who need it.” — Booker T. Washington.
The fourth annual BBQ & Bluegrass fundraiser will be Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, 100 W. 18th St. in Anniston. The event benefits St. Michael’s Clinic, which provides health care for the uninsured and low-income residents in west Anniston.
Barbecue plates are priced at $10 each, with generous portions served. Tables and chairs will be available for seating on the church grounds, or bring your own.
Musicians Carl Brady, Brandon Butler, The Stone Rollers and On the Fence string players will provide continuous entertainment. The musicians are all based in Calhoun County.
Attention to health needs is mentioned in the church’s early history. The plans for this Romanesque structure, built by John Ward Noble, called for an infirmary where a sisterhood of women could attend to the sick and injured, according to “The Model City of the New South” by Grace Hooten Gates.
Since 2014, Nannette Mudiam has served as executive director of the clinic. It is located at 1005 W. 18th St., across the street to the side of St. Michael’s. (The clinic is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.)
More about the bluegrass
Carl Brady, former news anchor and host of “East Alabama Today” on TV24, will be master of ceremonies and host for BBQ & Bluegrass. Since June 1 of last year, he has been with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. He is workforce program manager for the East Alabama Works Regional Workforce Council.
As a musician, Brady’s style tends to lean toward classic country and bluegrass, with some traditional gospel flavors mixed in as well. Over the years, he has worked with artists such as Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Crystal Gayle and Aaron Tippin.
You can catch him singing or hosting at a variety of community events around East Alabama, including Bluegrass on the Rim at Little River Canyon on June 8, and Downtown Gadsden’s Third Thursday Concert Series on Aug. 15.
Calhoun County native Brandon Butler has been playing in bands or performing at church since his teenage years. After 20 years of starts and stops, his performance calendar is getting full with engagements. Energy and emotional delivery are Butler’s trademarks.
Rock, soulful and grass roots describe the music of the Stone Rollers Band, with a focus on originality and creativity.
On the Fence, with lead singer Abby Parks, plays bluegrass, country, gospel and pop.
The church will be open for tours. Be sure to tour this landmark, one of the most significant historic sites in the area. Some interesting facts in general: The cornerstone was laid in 1888. For its location, John Ward Noble chose a 12-acre site near the coke furnaces and pipe shops. Built for the working people of the town, the church was constructed with local sandstone. The 95-foot tower houses 12 bells, each named for a member of the Noble family.
Knox ‘Nutcracker’ update
There’s early planning going on for the school performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet Dec. 4-6, presented by the Knox Concerts Series. A third day has been added this year for school audiences. Knox is expecting third graders from six different school systems.
Tryouts for local casting for the ballet will be coming up in August. Watch “Artists in Action” for the date.
Volunteers are needed. If interested, contact Debbi Clonts at 256-282-3852 or Betsy Davis at 256-452-1297.
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.