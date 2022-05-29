As spring becomes summer, history and comedy bloom in our area

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
From the light to the serious, from the art of acting to art-i-facts at a museum, there are events to enjoy as spring turns into summer. Pay tribute to veterans at an exhibit at Oxford Performing Arts Center and laugh and celebrate the final success of a dysfunctional family planning a funeral.
Veterans Day is Nov. 11. But you don’t have to wait until then to celebrate the federal holiday. Every day is Veterans Day at the Hall of Heroes, a museum in downtown Talladega where a large collection of military photographs, histories, biographies, uniforms and equipment from all branches of the armed services is on display.