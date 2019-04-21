Enjoy two attractions on the same night in the same place this week. On Tuesday evening at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, an exhibit of historic postcards offers a glimpse of Oxford history, while an Oxford Community Chorus concert gives us a look into what is now and what can be.
‘Love’ is theme for choral concert
Love can be expressed in numerous ways — when there’s music.
Songs can be romantic, compelling, dignified, triumphant and thoughtful. The Oxford Community Chorus concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday will take us to each of these emotional moments, song by song, striking a balance for all musical tastes. The chorus is directed by Susan McCall. The accompanist is Susan Lee.
Norm Dennis, playing the bass guitar, and Tom McGarity, on drums, will join the choir on several selections.
We will hear classics from a Mozart masterwork to a Simon & Garfunkel hit song.
The love theme in this program includes love of God, love of friends, love for mankind and romantic love.
Jean Corlett has been singing in the chorus for at least five years. To this soprano, the songs are exciting to sing, but equally exciting to deliver because of each one’s meaning.
“I Dream a World,” one of the songs, reflects what every person should want for this earth: peace and love for every man, in Corlett’s view.
The song “For Good,” from the musical “Wicked,” lets us know that each time we meet a new friend we keep something in our heart about that person, even though we might not ever see them again.
The song “A Million Dreams” makes a different point, Corlett said. “Regardless of who we are, we can have the dream to make this world a better place.”
A familiar Easter song, “Written in Red” by Camp Kirkland, depicts our love for Christ’s sacrifice.
Other songs on the program:
“Gloria in Excelsis” (“Glory to God in the highest”) from Mozart’s Mass in C Minor is a Christian hymn also known as “the Angelic hymn,” with words spoken by the angels when Christ was born.
“A Red, Red Rose” by James Mulholland is a romantic song taken from an old Irish poem.
“Good News, the Chariot’s a Comin’” by Moses Hogan is a musical call to get ready! The chariot is headed for heaven.
A new work by Christopher Tin called “Sogno di Volare” (“The Dream of Flight”) was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci.
“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel is often considered the duo’s signature song. Brotherly love at its highest is the focus here. It is, in fact, about sacrificial love.
The da Vinci piece, according to McCall, was inspired by notes found in the Renaissance artist’s papers and drawings. He would write down things that inspired him or that he wanted to remember, with the idea that an invention would come from it. Christopher Tin set the words to music. This piece is about the artist’s love of flight, and his belief that man would one day fly.
The choir is currently made up of 55 members from all over Calhoun County. ”We welcome all who love to sing,” said McCall. “Please join us!” Rehearsals will begin again on Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.at OPAC.
Postcards show the way we were in Oxford
We’ve heard about Oxford Lake’s popularity in the town’s early days, but by seeing historic postcards we realize that there were different facets of the festivity at the site.
Not only was there swimming and boating, there was “a new stone pool” according to an update in the Anniston Star in May 1906. One of the postcards on exhibit at the Oxford Performing Arts Center pictures swimmers in the latest swimwear.
There was also a dancing pavilion, and Oxford Lake was “the ideal place for romantic weddings,” according to an article in the Star in July 1900.
In the 1890s, the lake was the scene of Fourth of July celebrations and county fairs. The fairs featured speeches by gubernatorial candidates, merchants’ exhibits, horse races and baseball games, according to “The Model City of the New South: Anniston Alabama, 1887-1900” by Grace Gates. Oxford Lake was the place to go for entertainment.
The exhibit, up through April 30, displays enlarged photos of postcards put onto canvas. Collectors who contributed to the exhibit are Kay Whatley, Jerry York, the Oxford Public Library and The Anniston Star.
Besides views of Oxford Lake, there are cards that center on hotels, Main Street in the early 1900s and the OPAC building when it was a school.
The display was coordinated by Hunter Gentry and C.J. Foster.
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.