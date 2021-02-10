You are the owner of this article.
FOR THE CULTURE

JSU juried art show celebrates Black heritage, illuminates Black struggle

jsu black history art 9 tw.jpg

"Man With New Voice" by Gary Chapman, Oil and gold leaf on canvas, 2003

In 2020, we witnessed what seemed like one world-shifting event after another, including massive, widespread protests for racial equality.

Photos: JSU Art Exhibit Celebrates Black History Month

The Black History Month Juried Exhibition opened Jan. 21 and will be on display until Feb. 18 in the Hammond Hall Gallery at Jacksonville State University. The show consists of many varieties of art from artists across the nation who submitted work to be juried by Rashaun Rucker, a Black artist residing in Detroit.

rashaun rucker

Rashaun Rucker, an award-winning Black artist residing in Detroit, was the juror for JSU's Black History Month art show.

