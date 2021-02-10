JSU juried art show celebrates Black heritage, illuminates Black struggle

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Photos: JSU Art Exhibit Celebrates Black History Month
The Black History Month Juried Exhibition opened Jan. 21 and will be on display until Feb. 18 in the Hammond Hall Gallery at Jacksonville State University. The show consists of many varieties of art from artists across the nation who submitted work to be juried by Rashaun Rucker, a Black artist residing in Detroit.
1 of 9
The JSU Department of Art and Design Black History Month Juried Exhibition in Hammond Hall’s art galleries.
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star
"Yasuke: The African Samurai" by Alan Atkins, mixed media, 2020
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star
"Woman with Right Arm" by Gary Chapman, Oil and gold leaf on canvas, 2003
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star
"Breonna Taylor" by Bay Kelley, Acrylic, 2020
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star
"RE CREATION" by Gary Chapman, Oil, mixed media, and found objects, 2008
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star
"FOR U$, B¥ U$" by Pelatiah Morgan, Digital painting printed on vinyl, 2016
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star
Untitled #2 by Anthony Jackson, inkjet print on unstretched canvas, 2020
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star
(Left to right) "The Beginning of the END," "BORN AND BRED" and "Recipe for Disaster" by Clarence Heyward, hand cut paper collages, 2020
"Man With New Voice" by Gary Chapman, Oil and gold leaf on canvas, 2003