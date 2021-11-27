You have permission to edit this article.
GO, VAN GOGH

Immersive art experience sweeping the country comes to Birmingham

Vincent is having a moment. There are no fewer than five different “immersive” Van Gogh shows traveling around the country — including one that just opened at the Birmingham convention center.

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the world of Vincent Van Gogh. Using his dreams, his thoughts and his words to drive the experience as a narrative, guest explore projection-swathed walls wrapped in light, colour, and shapes that swirl, dance and refocus into flowers, cafes and landscapes.

