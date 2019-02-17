Brody Roberts was only a few months old when his pediatrician, concerned with the size of the infant’s head, referred him to a neurologist. A CT scan, followed by an MRI, revealed bilateral opercular dysplasia. In layman’s terms, the cortex of the brain didn’t develop correctly.
Brody’s mother, Meghan, was told the boy might never learn to walk or talk, but she refused to accept that prognosis. After “countless hours” of therapy, Brody slowly learned to walk and develop his speech. As he grew older, other developmental issues arose, such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Not long after, Brody was officially diagnosed with autism.
For Meghan, a single mom working full-time as an elementary school teacher, it meant learning how to adapt and accommodate to her son’s special needs, especially when they were in social situations.
“Sights and sounds that are typical for us are magnified for him,” she explained. It’s called “sensory overload.” Restaurants, for example, may have quiet music in the background, but for some children with autism, it’s too loud for their ears. “It would lead to a very unpleasant experience for everyone at our table,” Meghan said.
She began to dread occasions such a New Year’s Eve or the Fourth of July, when everyone is shooting fireworks. “The meltdowns with Brody lasted for hours,” she said. For those occasions, she would drive her son to the airport, away from all the hoopla, and they would watch planes come and go. The fireworks problem was solved, but there were still so many others to tackle.
When Brody was 6 years old, Meghan took him to a hot air balloon festival in Kennesaw, Ga. “Brody was extremely sensitive to the sounds that day,” she said. “He covered his ears and refused to go near the balloons.” She led him away from the activities to a row of bleachers in the distance, and that’s where they were sitting when a family arrived with two children — and a service dog.
With the dog nearby, Brody began to relax and, to his mother’s astonishment, even walked with the animal out on the field to inspect the balloons. Meghan was amazed at the difference in Brody. “And this was a dog not even trained for my son,” she said.
That service animal came from 4 Paws 4 Ability in Xenia, Ohio, a non-profit organization specializing in the training of dogs for children (and veterans) with disabilities.
“The cost to raise, train and place a service dog is between $40,000 to $60,000,” said Karen Shirk, the agency’s CEO. “Those costs include veterinary care, food, expert training staff and other program expenses for each dog.” That specialized training process takes up to two years. While most of the expenses are covered by private donations and grants, families are asked to contribute $17,000 to cover the rest of the costs.
“Being a single mom, I truly had no idea how I was going to do that,” Meghan said, but she rolled up her sleeves and got busy. She crafted and sold decorative wreaths. She customized T-shirts. (She called her little enterprise “Swags for Wags.”) Word slowly spread through social media, and numerous people placed orders or made private donations. A college friend even offered to do a fundraiser at his pizza restaurant in Villa Rica, Ga. With all of this going on, however, Meghan was still several thousands of dollars away from her goal.
And that’s when Sam Mousa, owner of the Samco chain of gas stations and convenience stores in our area, got involved. Meghan’s mother, Margaret Roberts, the former market president of Wells Fargo Bank in Anniston, was Mousa’s banker.
“I saw Margaret’s posts on Facebook, and I wanted to help her grandson get his service dog,” he said.
This was at a time when Mousa was in the process of rebuilding the Samco location on Highway 202, which had been shut down due to a fire in late 2016. The remodeled facility was nearing completion and would soon be back in business. Mousa designated a percentage of sales from the grand re-opening toward Brody’s service animal.
“I do business in this community, and I believe in giving back,” he said.
In that one single weekend, the amount Mousa raised catapulted Meghan to her goal. Brody was immediately placed in line to receive a service dog and the training process began.
“Sam Mousa is our saving grace,” Meghan said. “We’d still be trying to raise money today if it wasn’t for him.”
Last month, mother and son traveled to Ohio to meet their new family member, Chipotle — Chip for short — a Golden Newfie (Golden Retriever/Newfoundland). They spent the following two weeks in training sessions so that Chip would come to understand Brody’s specific needs. For example, when Brody covers his ears, Chip knows to place a paw on him to keep him calm.
Meghan is overjoyed by the changes that have taken place since Chipotle came into their lives.
“We were able to sit through a complete mass at church for the first time in three years,” she said. “We can go out to eat with zero behaviors.”
Last weekend, Meghan and Brody were pleased to take Chip to the Samco station in Oxford and introduce him to the man who did so much to make all of this happen.
“Sam Mousa is one of the kindest individuals we have encountered through this whole process, and we are forever indebted to him,” Meghan said. “The world could use more just like him.”
