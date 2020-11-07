Donna Barton: Revisiting Stephen King’s pandemic novel ‘The Stand’

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
A few weeks ago, my husband, Tim, and I embarked on a literary journey together. Or has it been months? I’m not sure. I’ve lost track of time. We are reading, out loud, the Stephen King monolith entitled “The Stand.”
It was originally published in 1978. All 800-and-something pages of it. I read it way back then, and now that I’m in the process of re-reading it, I am dusting the cobwebs off my brain and recalling bits and pieces. I remember, for instance, that the bad guy character is named Randall Flagg, and one of the good guys is Mother Abagail.