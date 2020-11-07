You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Donna Barton: Revisiting Stephen King’s pandemic novel ‘The Stand’

A few weeks ago, my husband, Tim, and I embarked on a literary journey together. Or has it been months? I’m not sure. I’ve lost track of time. We are reading, out loud, the Stephen King monolith entitled “The Stand.”

It was originally published in 1978. All 800-and-something pages of it. I read it way back then, and now that I’m in the process of re-reading it, I am dusting the cobwebs off my brain and recalling bits and pieces. I remember, for instance, that the bad guy character is named Randall Flagg, and one of the good guys is Mother Abagail.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...