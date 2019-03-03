It was his love for ice hockey that took Massachusetts native Dr. Jeffrey Lawler to esteemed Brown University, but it was his love for baseball that took him into the ivy league school’s athletic Hall of Fame.
“My first obligation to Brown was to play ice hockey,” said Lawler, who now lives in Oxford. But not long after arriving on campus, he requested a “walk-on tryout” with the head baseball coach. He was offered a spot on the team. “When hockey season was over, I rolled right into baseball,” he said.
During the school’s winter season, most students are away on break, but not the athletes. That’s when Jeff spotted his future wife, Kellie.
A Maryland native, Kellie was an accomplished lacrosse player who chose Brown after being heavily recruited by other colleges. Jeff convinced a friend of Kellie’s to take her to a local restaurant where he, himself, would just happen to be waiting. It was a well-orchestrated, fancy-running-into-you-here “complete set up,” he said.
Over the next four years at Brown, Jeff received a series of awards and accolades in both of his favorite sports, and served as captain of the hockey team during his senior year. He amassed an impressive number of accomplishments on the diamond as well.
For all of you sports nuts, here are his college baseball stats: 140 runs scored, 77 extra base hits, 188 career hits, 46 doubles, 24 home runs and 113 runs batted in. He also had 70 stolen bases, an impressive number that ranked him third in team history and sixth in the Ivy League.
Upon graduation, he decided to spend some time playing professional baseball with the independent Premier League. As a member of the Johnstown Johnnies, he posted a .308 batting average in 26 games.
Then it was onto medical school in New York followed by residency at Duke University, where he served as Chief Orthopedic Resident.
Somewhere in the midst of all that schooling, Jeff and Kellie took time out for a trip to Jamaica, where he intended on proposing marriage. “The proposal would be after dinner, on a pier overlooking the ocean,” he said. “It would be a romantic night.”
Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other ideas when a hurricane hit the island.
“And the pier I had seen on their website wasn’t on the property,” he said. Instead he proposed on the beach — in the rain. “It was the best I could do.”
Two years later, Jeff and Kellie returned to Brown University to be married in the same church where the school’s graduation ceremonies are held.
After finishing his residency at Duke, Jeff accepted a fellowship in sports medicine at the renowned Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham. “I had the opportunity to work with many teams, including Auburn University and national champions the Alabama Crimson Tide,” he said.
Today, he is an orthopedic surgeon and co-owner of CORE Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Oxford.
Kellie is an artist with a studio in downtown Anniston and was recognized as one of the top rising regional artists, having been featured two years in a row in Atlanta’s “Spotlight on Art.”
Last fall, Jeff learned he would be inducted into Brown University’s Hall of Fame. The selection committee, which only meets every five years, studies each candidate’s accomplishments both on and off the field. In order for the candidate to be inducted, the committee’s vote must be unanimous.
For the induction ceremony, Jeff and Kellie packed up their four kids — Marcus, Blakely, Pierce and Leighton — and headed north to their alma mater. “It was like a walk down memory lane,” Jeff said. “We toured the campus and the athletic facilities.” The Lawler girls, all of whom take gymnastics, met the university’s gymnastics team, and Marcus, an aspiring baseball player, had a batting practice on the athletic field.
The family attended a football game (Brown vs. Cornell), where the Hall of Fame inductees were recognized at halftime.
That evening, the prestigious ceremony took place at the Rhode Island convention center, with more than 500 people in attendance — one of whom was Jeff’s mother. “My biggest influence and supporter,” he said.
The keepsake award Jeff brought home to Alabama features the Brown University Hall bell, a symbol that is historically associated with the school’s student life and athletic victories.
Donna Barton’s column appears every Sunday. Contact her at donnabarton@cableone.net.