Donna Barton: My momma said . . .

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
I was chatting with my friend, Deborah Wade, former Anniston resident, now living in Louisville, Ky., about our mothers and the advice they had given us while we were growing up. Stuff that went over and above the “always wear clean underwear” and “mind your manners.”
Deborah remembers calling home a lot when she was away at college. Whatever the topic, she would refer to her boyfriend, (now husband) Dee Wade. “I’d say — ‘Dee said’ — ‘Dee knows’ — ‘Dee believes’ — and one time she stopped me and asked if I even realized what I was saying. She said, ‘you need to form your own beliefs and thoughts. What you think matters!’ That conversation is forever etched in my brain and changed me in so many ways.”