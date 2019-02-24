Roll out the red carpet because it’s time for the annual Academy Awards. Movie lovers from coast to coast will be tuning in tonight at 7 p.m. on ABC to see who wins what, who said what and who wore what. Among the folks watching will be local community theater actress Pati Tiller.
By day, Pati is the outreach coordinator for The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties, but in her spare time she pursues her true love of acting. She traces her stage career back to her first role in a preschool production. “I got laughs and applause and it was that exact moment when I was hooked,” she remembers. She certainly was! She went on to earn a degree in theater from Birmingham-Southern College.
Over the years, she has appeared in dozens of stage productions. Although she prefers the theater, she has performed in commercials, independent flicks, training films and one nationally televised movie. (That movie was “Kent State” and she had the role of Mary Ann Vecchio, the woman in the Pulitzer prize-winning photograph).
Pati prefers stage acting over film work for a variety of reasons. “It’s easier to stay focused and actually lose yourself in a character,” she said. “You also have more control over the final result of the performance.”
Tonight she will be joining friends for an Oscar watching party, but before the award ceremony airs, she shared her opinion of each nominee for best picture.
‘BlackKklansman’: This is Spike Lee’s best work to date. It was funny, suspenseful and moving. The acting was phenomenal. I remember walking out of the theater, saying it should be nominated for an Oscar, but someone said it was too early in the season; that no one would remember it. It’s encouraging that so many Academy voters did.
‘Black Panther’: I’ve not seen any Marvel action hero movies so — full disclosure — I would never have watched this had it not been nominated. That being said, I thought it was beautifully filmed with nice special effects. I particularly enjoyed finding several actors who I have long admired among the cast, especially strong female characters. We need to see more of that in films.
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’: Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a huge Queen fan, but I have to say this: The facts surrounding the lives and accomplishments of arguably the most talented band in history were reshaped and rewritten into a formula story. The acting, however, was great. Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury was mesmerizing. He deserves all the accolades, and the core group of players were very believable.
‘The Favourite’: It started as a very amusing match of wits, but seemed to run out of steam toward the end. Maybe I was just responding to the director’s overuse of the fish-eye lens. (Was it an attempt to show us how absurd court life was? OK, we get it!) The more I thought about this movie, the less I liked it, but I cannot quibble with the acting, especially that of Olivia Coleman. There were a few times when the whole scene turned on her smallest gesture. Simply brilliant.
‘Green Book’: There is a lot of beautiful scenery in ‘Green Book’ as well as a lot of ugliness filmed quite well by the cinematographer, but the real beauty of the film lies in the performances of the two men who bring the story to life. Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali move away from the stereotypes into fully fleshed out, multi-dimensional characters that elevate the film from a run-of-the-mill “lesson” movie.
‘Roma’: With no strong plotline, this film plays like the director’s home movie and we are observers. From that viewpoint, we learn a lot about Cleo, but never get close enough to see things from her eyes. This film is both intimate and off-putting, slow and immediate. I will probably watch it again to catch things that I missed; coming from me, someone who doesn’t usually watch the same performance twice, that is high praise.
‘A Star is Born': Everything in this latest remake was dazzling. The chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga was palpable, the writing was well done and the shots were well staged and edited. Cooper shows great promise as a director. Overall, I think it is one of the better versions of this story.
‘Vice’: I like this movie a whole lot more than I thought I would. The storytelling was fluid, moving back and forth in time to explain a point. It was a non-conventional format that seemed to get most of its true history factually accurate. (The fact that the Cheneys haven’t sued is telling.) Christian Bale was totally believable as Dick Cheney, even if he did sound a bit “Batmanish” at times.
