READER'S CHOICE 2022

Dog owners rejoice over Scruffy to Fluffy Mobile Spa’s top notch grooming

Scruffy to Fluffy

Owner Stephanie Anglin (left)and her assistant Jennifer Robinson in front of the Scruffy to Fluffy truck.

 Ashley Morrison/The Anniston Star

It was Stephanie Anglin’s friendly attitude with both pet owners and their furry friends that pushed her to the top of the pack for The Anniston Star’s Reader’s Choice Awards “Pet Grooming” category. 

Anglin, 36, and her assistant Jennifer Robinson, 49, manage a small pet grooming business called Scruffy to Fluffy, with which they service every kind of dog breed across Calhoun County and some of the surrounding areas. 