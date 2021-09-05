Does the faith community have a responsibility toward refugees?

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Since the passage of the Refugee Act in 1980, the United States has admitted more than 3.1 million refugees from at least 60 countries. Additionally, more than 1 million immigrants arrive in this country each year. God tells us how to relate to them. “You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself … I am the Lord your God" (Leviticus 19:34).