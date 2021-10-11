You have permission to edit this article.
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Do you believe in reincarnation?

Tammy Jackson

First United Methodist Church

Anniston

It is not taught in the Bible

I believe in resurrection, not reincarnation. According to Scripture, humans are created as human beings, in the image of God, and are never any other category of created being. The Bible neither teaches nor allows for the idea of reincarnation.

Winfred Logan

Heart to Heart Ministries

