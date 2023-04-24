 Skip to main content
Divine House of Soul: Do something today that you will be proud of tomorrow

Brandin Blakely is a personal chef who specializes in preparing at-home meals for clients. RIGHT: Brandin prepares dinner at the home of a client.

For those battling addiction issues, treatment at a rehab facility can be life-changing. That is certainly true for Brandin Blakely. After successfully finishing a one-year therapeutical program, he stuck around for another four years doing what he loves the most — cooking.

And truth be told, he didn’t really want to leave. “I wanted to make sure I had things in order,” he said. “I’m not perfect, not even trying to be. But I am constantly looking for ways to better myself and grow each day.” Brandin adheres to the philosophy of doing something today that he will be proud of tomorrow.

Wedge salads with sour cream dressing is a frequent customer request.