Divine House of Soul: Do something today that you will be proud of tomorrow

For those battling addiction issues, treatment at a rehab facility can be life-changing. That is certainly true for Brandin Blakely. After successfully finishing a one-year therapeutical program, he stuck around for another four years doing what he loves the most — cooking.
And truth be told, he didn’t really want to leave. “I wanted to make sure I had things in order,” he said. “I’m not perfect, not even trying to be. But I am constantly looking for ways to better myself and grow each day.” Brandin adheres to the philosophy of doing something today that he will be proud of tomorrow.