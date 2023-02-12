 Skip to main content
Department of Tourism announces Alabama Year of Birding

Choccolocco Park may earn a site on the Alabama Birding Trail

Calhoun County is an ideal complement to the Alabama Department of Tourism declaration that 2023 is the Alabama Year of Birding. Five places in or near the county are designated as sites on the Alabama Birding Trail: the Anniston Museum of Natural History, the Cahulga Creek Park and Watershed in Heflin, the Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport, the Frog Pond Overlook and the Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge. Several birders in the area hope that Choccolocco Park in Oxford may soon be included.

On Monday, this cedar waxwing was spotted at Choccolocco Park, along with many others. The bird, which passes through North Alabama in the late winter and early spring, feeds on berries and fruit.

Renee Raney, who recently retired as the superintendent at Cheaha State Park, said several other nearby sites are excellent places to view birds, including Coleman and Sweetwater Lakes in the Shoal Creek District of the Talladega National Forest, the Chinnabee Silent Trail in the same forest and Bald Rock Accessible Boardwalk at Cheaha.

A Cedar waxwing seen at Choccolocco Park in Oxford by the creek. Photo by Bill Wilson
A Prothonotary warbler seen at Choccolocco Park in Oxford by the creek. Photo by Bill Wilson

