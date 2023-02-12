Department of Tourism announces Alabama Year of Birding

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Calhoun County is an ideal complement to the Alabama Department of Tourism declaration that 2023 is the Alabama Year of Birding. Five places in or near the county are designated as sites on the Alabama Birding Trail: the Anniston Museum of Natural History, the Cahulga Creek Park and Watershed in Heflin, the Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport, the Frog Pond Overlook and the Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge. Several birders in the area hope that Choccolocco Park in Oxford may soon be included.
Renee Raney, who recently retired as the superintendent at Cheaha State Park, said several other nearby sites are excellent places to view birds, including Coleman and Sweetwater Lakes in the Shoal Creek District of the Talladega National Forest, the Chinnabee Silent Trail in the same forest and Bald Rock Accessible Boardwalk at Cheaha.