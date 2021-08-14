You are the owner of this article.
DAYTRIPPING: The Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman is a wonderland in miniature

Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman. Photo by Bill Wilson

CULLMAN — In his lifetime, Brother Joseph Zoetl created more than 125 small stone and cement structures, which adorn a former stone quarry at the St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman.

Named the Ave Maria Grotto, the collection of miniature replicas of notable buildings, biblical tales and other creative sights has been open to the public since 1934.

The collection can be seen along a two-block pathway that winds through a plethora of unforgettable sights, culminating at the Ave Maria Grotto, which stands 27 feet high, 27 feet wide and 27 feet deep.

