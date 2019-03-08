Congrats ... Daniel Trantham elected to committee

Calhoun County’s Daniel Trantham was re-elected to a three-year term on the Alabama Farmers Federation State Soybean Committee during the 2019 Commodity Organization meeting in Montgomery Feb. 5. From left are Federation Soybean Division director Carla Hornady and Trantham.
