Weaver high school junior is a delegate to Girls State

Katelyne Gruber

Weaver High School junior Katelyne Gruber will be attending Alabama Girls State this summer in Tuscaloosa.

 Submitted photo

Katelyne Gruber and her mom, Carol, were sifting through items at a bargain discount store when they came across an American flag that was, as Katelyne described, “completely destroyed.”

She showed it to her mother, pointing out a tear that ripped the piece almost in two. “Look at this,” she said. “They can’t sell this!” She then took the flag to the cashier and expressed her displeasure that the store was trying to sell an American flag that was in such poor condition. 

