Upcoming events
at Heritage Hall,
200 S St. E., Talladega
• Today, opening of the Heritage Hall bicentennial exhibit celebrating Alabama heritage: Quilt Stories.
• April 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Hands-on quilting workshop “Pineburr workshop” with Loretta Pettway Bennett.
• April 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Mt. Ida project with Sarah Bliss Wright.
• May 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., “Quilt Trunk Show” with Teddy Pruett. Bring your own quilt and share your story with friends.
• May 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Alabama Cotton & Bemis bags with Sarah Bliss Wright.
• May 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hand-on quilting workshop “Gee’s Bend workshop” with Mary Ann and China Pettway.
• May 23, 6-7:30 p.m., Dolores Hydock: Voices from Chandler Mountain.