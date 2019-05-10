Upcoming events at Heritage Hall, 200 S St. E., Talladega
MAY 18
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hands-on quilting workshop “Gee’s Bend workshop” with Mary Ann and China Pettway.
MAY 23
• 6-7:30 p.m., Dolores Hydock: Voices from Chandler Mountain.
Updated: May 10, 2019 @ 7:19 am
