Upcoming events at Heritage Hall, 200 S St. E., Talladega

MAY 18

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hands-on quilting workshop “Gee’s Bend workshop” with Mary Ann and China Pettway.

MAY 23

• 6-7:30 p.m., Dolores Hydock: Voices from Chandler Mountain.

