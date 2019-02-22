Upcoming events at Anniston Museums and Gardens for February
SUNDAY
• Special program, “From the Antarctic Peninsula to Alabama’s Cahaba River: The Vital Aspects of Climate Change”, presented by Dr. James McClintock, endowed university professor of polar and marine biology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 2-3:30 p.m., Longleaf Botanical Gardens. The program is $10. Members receive a $5 discount. Reservations are required. Call 256-237-6766 or visit www.ExploreAMAG.org to register.
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
• Spring garden symposium, “Smaller Spaces and Awkward Places”, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Longleaf Botanical Gardens. Guest speakers will be Dr. Rudy Pacumbaba, extension specialist; Hayes Jackson, director of Longleaf Botanical Gardens and Regional Extension agent; Carol Reese, research horticulture specialist; Dani Carroll, regional extension agent. Pre-registration is required by calling 256-237-6766 or visit www.ExploreAMAG.org. If registration is made by March 14, a box lunch will be provided. Admission is $30. Members receive a $5 discount.