Upcoming events at Anniston Museums and Gardens for February
TODAY:
• National Hippo Day story time, 10:30 a.m, Anniston Museum of Natural History auditorium. A light snack will be provided and a craft activity will take place afterwards. The program is geared towards children ages preschool-elementary. Program is $5 per child and $2 per member child. Admission to the AMNH exhibit halls is not included. Pre-registration is required by calling 256-237-6766 or visit www.exploreamag.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 16
• 39th annual Black Heritage festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Longleaf Botanical Gardens, orations from children in pre-kindergarten to high school. All children wanting to participate in the oration competition must be registered by 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16. African-inspired vendors will be in the lobby with book, jewelry, clothing and more. Festival wristbands grant complimentary admission to the Anniston Museum of Natural History and the Berman Museum for all festival attendees Feb. 16. Interested in registering your child in the Children’s Oration competition? Speak with your principal for participation forms or stop by the Anniston Museum of Natural History to register. Vendors looking to sell merchandise call 256-237-6766, ext. 310 or email adothard@annistontonmuseum.org.
• Berman Trivia: Valentine’s Day, 1:30 p.m., Berman Museum auditorium. The program is $10/team (up to four people per team). Pre-registration is required by calling 256-237-6261 or email exploreamag.org.
SUNDAY, FEB. 17
• Sunday stroll, 2 p.m., Berman Museum. Enjoy a guided tour with educational interpreters. This is a drop-in guided tour offered twice a month. Strolls are included in museum admission; members are free.
THURSDAY, FEB. 21
• Third Thursday program, Alabama’s native pollinators presented by Dani Carroll, regional extension agent, 5-6 p.m., Longleaf Botanical Gardens classroom. Call 256-237-6766 or visit www.ExploreAMAG.org to reserve your spot. The cost is $5 per person and free to museum members.
SUNDAY, FEB. 24
• Special program, “From the Antarctic Peninsula to Alabama’s Cahaba River: The Vital Aspects of Climate Change”, presented by Dr. James McClintock, endowed university professor of polar and marine biology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 2-3:30 p.m., Longleaf Botanical Gardens. The program is $10. Members receive a $5 discount. Reservations are required. Call 256-237-6766 or visit www.ExploreAMAG.org to register.
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
• Spring garden symposium, “Smaller Spaces and Awkward Places”, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Longleaf Botanical Gardens. Guest speakers will be Dr. Rudy Pacumbaba, extension specialist; Hayes Jackson, director of Longleaf Botanical Gardens and Regional Extension agent; Carol Reese, research horticulture specialist; Dani Carroll, regional extension agent. Pre-registration is required by calling 256-237-6766 or visit www.ExploreAMAG.org. If registration is made by March 14, a box lunch will be provided. Admission is $30. Members receive a $5 discount.