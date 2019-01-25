• I spy! Will you be my Valentine?, 10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 2 at Berman Museum for children age 5-10 years old but all are welcome to this story and craft time. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required by calling 256-237-6261. Program is included in museum admission.
• Sunday stroll, 2 p.m. Feb. 3 and 17, Berman Museum. Enjoy a guided tour with educational interpreters. This is a drop-in guided tour offered twice a month. Strolls are included in museum admission; members are free.
• From Arusha to Zulu: Celebrating Africa’s Natural Resources exhibit opening, Feb. 8, Anniston Museum of Natural History.
• Saturday Alive! Animals of Africa, 11 a.m., Feb. 9, Anniston Museum of Natural History. This program is included in museum admission. Members are free. Seating is limited.
• Gallery Chats: The Meiji Restoration, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 9, Berman Museum galleries. This program is included in museum admission. Members are free.
• National Hippo Day story time, 10:30 a.m., Feb. 15, Anniston Museum of Natural History auditorium. A light snack will be provided and a craft activity will take place afterwards. The program is geared towards children ages preschool-elementary. Program is $5 per child and $2 per member child. Admission to the AMNH exhibit halls is not included. Pre-registration is required by calling 256-237-6766 or visit www.exploreamag.org.
• 39th annual Black Heritage festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 16, Longleaf Botanical Gardens, orations from children in pre-kindergarten to high school. All children wanting to participate in the oration competition must be registered by 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16. African-inspired vendors will be in the lobby with book, jewelry, clothing and more. Festival wristbands grant complimentary admission to the Anniston Museum of Natural History and the Berman Museum for all festival attendees Feb. 16. Interested in registering your child in the Children’s Oration competition? Speak with your principal for participation forms or stop by the Anniston Museum of Natural History to register. Vendors looking to sell merchandise call 256-237-6766, ext. 310 or email adothard@annistontonmuseum.org.
• Berman Trivia: Valentine’s Day, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Berman Museum auditorium. The program is $10/team (up to four people per team). Pre-registration is required by calling 256-237-6261 or email exploreamag.org.