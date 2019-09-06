UPCOMING EVENTS AT ANNISTON MUSEUMS AND GARDENS FOR September
‘For programming details, please visit
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
• I Spy! Knights at the Museum, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Berman Museum galleries. This program requires pre-registration by calling 256-237-6261 and is included in museum admission.
• Out of the Vault: Deceptive Appearances, 1:30 p.m., Berman Museum galleries. This program is included in museum admission.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
• AM&G Teacher Open House, 3-6 p.m., Anniston Museum of Natural History and Berman Museum. Teachers must show I.D. badge to receive free admission and access to all activities.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
• Saturday Alive! Alabama Animals, 11 a.m., Anniston Museum of Natural History Auditorium. This program is included in museum admission. Seating is limited.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
• Third Thursday in the Gardens: Fall Container Follies, 5-6 p.m., Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This program is $5; AM&G members receive free admission. Pre-registration is required by calling 256-237-6766.