The Way I See it ... Supermoon rises from ridge in Piedmont

A flock of geese set sail as the supermoon rises from a ridge near Piedmont. A spring equinox supermoon occurred March 20 when the full moon rose over the horizon at 6:49 p.m. offering a beautiful light to the evening sky. Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

