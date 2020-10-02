You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Way I See It ... Bike Lane signs are being installed

The Way I See It ... Bike Lane signs are being installed

Michael Bennett and Cortez Allen of Alabama Barricade recently installed Bike Lane signs along Noble Street in downtown Anniston.

Photo by Stephen Gross.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Michael Bennett and Cortez Allen of Alabama Barricade recently installed Bike Lane signs along Noble Street in downtown Anniston.

Photo by Stephen Gross.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...