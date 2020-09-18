The Double Dozen Club members provide encouragement

Although the DD Club has several “standing” service projects and activities it traditionally participates in throughout the year, such as the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, the club has recently been seeking out additional activities and service opportunities in light of the global pandemic. The club is aware that the pandemic is affecting everyone in the community differently.
Recently, the club decided that a simple gesture of providing words of encouragement to help spread kindness and appreciation would be a great way to support our community. The club has gone to various places in Anniston and Oxford such as doctor’s office parking lots, parks, churches, and schools. The girls have used sidewalk chalk as a medium to create messages of kindness and pictures to show love and appreciation. The idea was mainly started as a way to not only help people working on the front lines of the pandemic, but to help anyone who may have been affected by the pandemic in any way.