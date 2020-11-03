You are the owner of this article.
Spotlight on: Zachary Horn, drone photographer

Zachary Horn is a drone photographer involved with local drone photography company Flightspeed Productions. 

Zachary Horn is a drone photographer involved with local drone photography company Flightspeed Productions. He became involved in photography through his professional photographer sister, Stephanie McGuffey. 

How did you get involved with drone photography? My friend, David Harbottle, the founder of Flightspeed Productions, started to become interested in drones about three years ago, [when] he was my roommate. He bought a little, cheap drone from eBay that he could learn how to fly, and he happened to let me fly it every now and then. Ever since then, I have been hooked. I bought my first drone in February, and it arrived in March. Ever since then, I’ve been practicing and practicing and practicing, until I finally made my first video.

