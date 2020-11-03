Spotlight on: Zachary Horn, drone photographer

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Zachary Horn is a drone photographer involved with local drone photography company Flightspeed Productions. He became involved in photography through his professional photographer sister, Stephanie McGuffey.
How did you get involved with drone photography? My friend, David Harbottle, the founder of Flightspeed Productions, started to become interested in drones about three years ago, [when] he was my roommate. He bought a little, cheap drone from eBay that he could learn how to fly, and he happened to let me fly it every now and then. Ever since then, I have been hooked. I bought my first drone in February, and it arrived in March. Ever since then, I’ve been practicing and practicing and practicing, until I finally made my first video.