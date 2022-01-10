 Skip to main content
Spotlight on: Zach Fragoso, library employee

Zach Fragoso is the “tech guy” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. This position, which also oversees the library’s recording studio, seems perfectly designed for someone with his background. When he is not working in a quiet library setting, Fragoso enjoys rocking out in two bands, Headwires and Defense Wound. 

Let’s start off with some background on you. I’m originally from Jacksonville and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2012. I studied Audio Broadcasting & Technology at Jacksonville State University. There, I was working as an audio technician, fixing computers and hosting and co-hosting a few radio shows on WLJS 91.9 FM. After college, I started an at-home computer and musical instrument repair business with my brother, Ryan. I’m also a musician and spent a lot of time touring halfway across the U.S. before the pandemic hit.

