Spotlight on: Wayne Sisk, Kiwanis Club president and pancake flipper

Wayne Sisk is president of the Kiwanis Club of Anniston. The annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Day fundraiser is March 7 from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Tickets can be purchased from any Anniston Kiwanian, through annistonkiwanis.com or at the door. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door.
How did you become involved with the Kiwanis Club? My introduction to Kiwanis happened while I was in high school at Wellborn and became a member of the Key Club. When I moved to Selma, I joined a Rotary Club down there, but I attended a couple of functions the Kiwanis Club put on. When I went to Tuscaloosa, [my employer] wanted us to be involved in a community service organization. A gentleman who is in the Kiwanis Club there asked if I would like to be a Kiwanian, and I said yes. He said they were opening a new club in Northport and that I should go to the organizational meeting that day, and I would be able to join as a charter member. I sat down for lunch, and he said there were some positions open on the board. I didn’t know much about Kiwanis, so regular membership was fine with me. He came back and said there was one position left, and I would do great at it — president! I said, “I can’t even spell Kiwanis!” (laughs). I agreed to do it. Being a start-up club, we were very small and would mostly go out and help other clubs with their projects.