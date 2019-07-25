Timothy Watkins manages his family’s shop, Daffy’s Frozen Custard, at 1107 W. Meighan Blvd. in Gadsden. The drive-through-only location opened on May 3. The Watkins are planning to open more Daffy’s locations with dine-in options in the next year.
Are you originally from this area? I grew up in upstate New York, about an hour from Buffalo. I have lived in the Gadsden area for about 11 years. We moved here primarily because my father is a commercial refrigeration mechanic, and there are more opportunities down here — obviously it is temperature-based.
How did you get into the frozen custard business? Three years ago, I approached my dad about starting another business. I had done a lot of research on the frozen dessert industry; I worked for Frios in manufacturing for about two years. I was looking for other things we could bring to Gadsden. We found the machine on Craigslist for a crazy good deal, and with my dad’s refrigeration experience, we were able to do the installation ourselves, so that kept our costs way down.
Tell us about Daffy’s. It took a little over a year, almost a year-and-a-half, to open. It has been a fun journey, and I have definitely learned a lot about the industry. It took a lot more time than we anticipated. It was definitely a learning curve. Our current location is drive-through only, but we plan to franchise out Daffy’s carts. Investors are already interested in the business. We are looking at a second and third location, but those would come in the next calendar year.
How did you come up with the name “Daffy’s”? My dad grew up on a dairy farm in Illinois. There was one cow that was really laid back. They put these big yellow sunglasses on the cow, so they could take a picture, and the cow actually liked the sunglasses and would not take them off to save its life. “Daffy” means eccentric or out-of-the-ordinary or odd, and that was a daffy cow.
What is custard? Custard is basically a really high-quality ice cream, in a very basic sense. The difference between ice cream and custard is the consistency and the protein content. Depending on the manufacturer, custard is typically much healthier than ice cream because it has a higher protein content and lower sugar content without compromising the taste. The machine that we make our product with does not fluff up the dairy mix at all, so it comes out very smooth and creamier.
How long does it take to make custard? It depends, but start to finish on one full batch, which is about five-and-a-half gallons, takes 25-35 minutes.
What flavors do you sell? Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, peach, mint chocolate chip, grape, butter pecan, and cookies and cream. We are looking to add peanut butter, chocolate chip cookie dough, cotton candy and a few other flavors. Some of the flavors will be seasonal, but we are building up a good base of flavors to see what sells best.
Do you have toppings, as well? Yes, we have about 30 toppings, and we are expanding that right now. We have eight different fruits and close to 20 different dry toppings.
Do you only sell frozen custard? Yes, but we are looking to diversify our menu by adding sherbets. We have also considered adding waffles and other items. We are trying to build the custard brand first before adding other items.
