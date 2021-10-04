Spotlight on: Tim Lockette, author

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Tim Lockette always wanted to be a writer. Formerly a reporter for The Anniston Star, he currently teaches at Jacksonville State University and just celebrated the release of his second book, “Tell It True.”
What is your connection to the area? I am from Angel, Ala., a community West of Jacksonville. My mom’s maiden name is Angel, and we have probably been there since the 1830s. After my time as editor for the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Teaching Tolerance” magazine, I came to the Anniston Star. For a long time, I covered Montgomery, and in my last years I covered the Anniston City Hall.