Spotlight on: Terry Warren, Thumb Suckers

Terry Warren owns Thumb Suckers in Oxford. Thumb Suckers is a restaurant and catering business specializing in fresh, local food Warren calls “Alabama Gourmet.” Warren recently announced that the Thumb Suckers restaurant would be reopening after it closed a few months ago. The reopening is planned for late September or early October depending on how long it takes to fully staff the restaurant. To apply to work at Thumb Suckers, call Terry Warren at 256-770-9126.