Steve Yancey owns Home Advantage Living, an in-home assisted living service based in Anniston. Originally planning to work in real estate, he read an article about another company that provides this service and wanted to do the same. Yancey’s company currently employs 16 caregivers and plans to hire two more this week.
What is your connection to the Anniston area?
I am a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. My wife and I have lived in Eastaboga since we got married in 2010. This community has been such an amazing place to live, and it is a blessing to have a career that involves providing a needed service to our friends and neighbors.
Is this the career field you planned to be working in?
I never planned to be working in this field. In fact, I always say it seems more like it chose me. My main interest was real estate, but trying to make it a career just never felt right, so it always remained a secondary hobby. Several years ago, I read a magazine article about a company that provides services similar to assisted living to senior citizens in their own homes. It stuck with me, and the more I researched it, the more convinced I became that this was the only thing I wanted to do.
What is Home Advantage Living?
Home Advantage is a company dedicated to providing assistance with activities of daily living to seniors, people with disabilities, or those recovering from accidents or surgeries. We are a part of the team that works with our clients’ families, physicians and therapists, to ensure proper procedures are followed to provide the best possible care for our clients. Our goal is to keep people safe and independent in the comfort of their own homes.
What are the price range and services?
We meet with the client and family members to develop a plan and schedule that meets their needs. For some, it is 24-hour care, and for others, it is just a few hours a week. Many times, we provide temporary care if the family member or regular caregiver needs time off or a vacation. Our prices are hourly and depend on the number of hours needed per week. We can also assist with benefits for military veterans that qualify for hours paid through the VA.
Tell us about your caregivers.
Many of our caregivers are Certified Nursing Assistants, while some found it to be their calling while caring for a friend or family member. No special license is required, but we do require ongoing training through an outside company that specializes in this field. Caregivers must pass an exam on each subject related to things such as Alzheimer’s disease or fall-prevention to move on to the next lesson.
As the owner of Home Advantage, what is a typical workday like for you?
My day typically starts around 7 a.m. I begin by making sure everyone has arrived for their assignment and has everything they need for the day. Then, I move on to any meetings I have scheduled for the day. That is usually followed by speaking with clients and caregivers for any updates on needs or changes that need to be made. I spend time visiting hospitals and rehab centers or anywhere there may be people in need of our services. At times, I fill in for absent caregivers. There is never a particular time to end a day, as I am on-call around the clock. Most evenings are spent scheduling employees, responding to emails and watching webinars.
What are you passionate about?
Being a part of a team that keeps people safe, comfortable and as independent as possible in their own homes.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
If you or a member of your family are a war veteran or the spouse of a war veteran in need of in-home care, please contact us for assistance in receiving benefits through the Aid and Attendance program.
