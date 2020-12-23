Spotlight on: Shane Spears, systems librarian

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Shane Spears is the systems librarian at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. He was an avid reader as a child and has grown to enjoy audiobooks as an adult. In his position as systems librarian, Spears is able to combine his love of technology with his love of libraries into a career.
What is someone with a degree in Library and Information Studies qualified to do? A master’s degree in Library and Information Studies (specifically one that is accredited by the American Library Association) qualifies someone to become a professional librarian, but it is an incredibly flexible degree, so that’s not the only option. A variety of classes are offered that teach subjects like information management, research methods, cataloging and classification and project management to name a few. The skills learned from classes like these can easily transition to a variety of fields because information is everywhere, so knowing how to find it, how to use it and how to manage it is, in my opinion, universally advantageous regardless of career.