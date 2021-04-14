Spotlight on: Sarrah Peters, children’s librarian

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Sarrah Peters is the children’s librarian at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. She grew up in a family of readers but struggled learning how to read. Once Peters learned how, she read constantly — even getting in trouble for reading instead of doing homework and chores. Originally working in journalism, Peters began pursuing a career as a librarian after attending an information session held by the University of Alabama. She became the head of the children’s department in late 2019.
What does a children’s librarian do? I think children’s librarians do a little bit of everything. We plan programs and storytimes. We also lead some programs and storytimes, although sometimes we coordinate with other organizations to lead the programs. Sometimes we visit schools to read books. I also keep up with the department budget and schedule the department staff. We shelve and reorganize the books on the shelf. I order new books and materials. We plan and put together displays. We also talk to the kids and parents or grandparents that come in. At our library, we have library pets, and I take care of them as well. Most of what we do is geared around getting kids to enjoy reading and learning. I have to mention that I have wonderful coworkers that help me with all of this. I couldn’t do it without their help!