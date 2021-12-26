You have permission to edit this article.
Spotlight on: Santa Harley

Mike Bearden is known in the area as “Santa Harley.”

 Submitted photo

Mike Bearden is known in the area as “Santa Harley.” Before spreading joy as a Harley-riding Santa, he served in the Army, which brought him to Fort McClellan. Following his military service, he worked for the County Highway Department for over two decades. 

