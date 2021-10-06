Spotlight on: Ryleigh Pollard, Little Miss Alabama United States

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Ryleigh Pollard is Little Miss Alabama United States and is competing this week in Las Vegas for the title of Little Miss United States. The White Plains Elementary School student enjoys math and reading and is involved in several extracurricular activities. Follow her journey through Facebook: www.facebook.com/Littlemissalus.
Where do you go to school? I go to White Plains Elementary School, and I am in fourth grade.