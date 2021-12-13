You have permission to edit this article.
Spotlight on: Ryals Jones, baker

ryals jones

Ryals Jones, a freshman at The Donoho School, has an online baking business.

For Ryals Jones, baking started as a way to spend quality time with her mother. During quarantine in 2020, she began baking more frequently, and that surplus of goodies led her to begin her small baking business, Sweets Home Alabama. To learn more about Sweets Home Alabama or to place an order, visit @sweetshomealabama on Instagram. 

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I am 14 years old. I am from Talladega, but I live in Lincoln. I am a freshman at The Donoho School, and my favorite subject is math because of how fun my teacher and my classmates make it. Currently, I am on my school’s basketball team, and I also play club volleyball with Champions. After high school, I would like to go to college and possibly major in elementary education or cosmetology. 

