Spotlight on: Ryals Jones, baker

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
For Ryals Jones, baking started as a way to spend quality time with her mother. During quarantine in 2020, she began baking more frequently, and that surplus of goodies led her to begin her small baking business, Sweets Home Alabama. To learn more about Sweets Home Alabama or to place an order, visit @sweetshomealabama on Instagram.
Tell us a little bit about yourself. I am 14 years old. I am from Talladega, but I live in Lincoln. I am a freshman at The Donoho School, and my favorite subject is math because of how fun my teacher and my classmates make it. Currently, I am on my school’s basketball team, and I also play club volleyball with Champions. After high school, I would like to go to college and possibly major in elementary education or cosmetology.