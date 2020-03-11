Spotlight on: Rachel KyeJung Park, pianist

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Rachel KyeJung Park is an assistant professor of piano at Jacksonville State University and will be performing at Carnegie Hall on March 30. The community is invited to attend a free performance of her full setlist for her Carnegie Hall recital on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Brock Recital Hall at Samford University, 880 Montague Drive in Birmingham.
What classes do you teach at Jacksonville State University? I teach class piano, basic piano skills, accompanying, primary and secondary applied piano. I have a big heart for future musicians. I serve as a judge for numerous music competitions and auditions. I also offer my master classes and presentations for schools and organizations throughout the United States.