Spotlight on: Phil Sanguinetti, centenarian

Phil Sanguinetti

Phil Sanguinetti has been a fixture in Anniston for the last several decades. Last weekend, Sanguinetti celebrated his 100th birthday.

Phil Sanguinetti has been a fixture in Anniston for the last several decades. Originally from Norfolk, Va., he came to Anniston for a chemical engineering job. While here, he met Elise Ayers and married her. This marriage led to his next career, newspaperman. Last weekend, Sanguinetti celebrated his 100th birthday, and the Anniston Star sat down with him to learn his secret for living to 100. 

Tell us about your early life. I lived a good bit of my life in Virginia. I went to college at Virginia Tech, where I graduated in 1942. I studied chemical engineering. I liked chemistry, and I got to travel the world, including St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Leverkusen, Germany. It was an interesting career. I had a good time. I got a job in Anniston, Ala., so I had to leave Norfolk to come here. 

